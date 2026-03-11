Korea Electric Power: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Tuesday reported…

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Tuesday reported net income of $914.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The electric utility posted revenue of $16.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.01 billion, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEP

