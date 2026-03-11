KLX Energy Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $156.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.1 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $636.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

