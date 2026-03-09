Kansas City Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Monday reported net…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Monday reported net income of $972,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.8 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $485.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.