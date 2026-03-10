JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $54.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $54.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $581.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $39.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $538 million to $548 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOYY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.