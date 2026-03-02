James River Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported net income of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported net income of $32.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.4 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $687.6 million.

