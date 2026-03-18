Jabil: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $223 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.83 to $3.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $12.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

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