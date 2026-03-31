J.Jill: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $138.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.9 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $596.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.