ISG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $61.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.3 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $244.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $60.5 million to $61.5 million.

