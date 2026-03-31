Investcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.8 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.4 million.

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