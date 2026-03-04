Intrepid Potash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $429,000 in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $429,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $250.1 million.

