International Tower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or 2 cents per share.

