Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.