Inovio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $84.9 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $65,000.

