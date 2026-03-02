Ingram Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $121.4…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $121.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of information technology products and services posted revenue of $14.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $327.9 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ingram Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.45 billion to $12.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

