Immatics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $222.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMTX

