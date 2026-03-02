IHeartMedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $41.9 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $472.9 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.