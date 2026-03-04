Hudson Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.7 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $246.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HDSN

