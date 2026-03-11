How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 3/11/2026

Most U.S. stocks fell, but the market remained calm, even as the price of oil got back to rising. The…

Most U.S. stocks fell, but the market remained calm, even as the price of oil got back to rising.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Wednesday for a second day of modest moves following what had been a wild stretch caused by the war with Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Oracle limited Wall Street’s losses after it jumped following a strong profit report. Oil prices climbed even though the International Energy Agency said its members will release a record amount of crude from stockpiles set aside for emergencies. Treasury yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.68 points, or 0.1%, to 6,775.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.24 points, or 0.6%, to 47,417.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 19.03 points, or 0.1%, to 22,716.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.18 points, or 0.2% to 2,542.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.78 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 84.28 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 328.46 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.59 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 69.70 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 646.02 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 525.86 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.99 points, or 2.5%.

