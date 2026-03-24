How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/24/2026

U.S. stock indexes slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before, while oil prices got back…

U.S. stock indexes slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before, while oil prices got back to rising.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday after yo-yoing through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Oil prices clawed back some of their steep 10% drops from the prior day, while Treasury yields climbed in the bond market.

Markets regressed as attacks continued in the war with Iran, a day after President Donald Trump raised hopes a potential end to fighting could come soon.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.63 points, or 0.4%, to 6,556.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.41 points, or 0.2%, to 46,124.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 184.87 points, or 0.8%, to 21,761.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.22 points, or 0.4% to 2,505.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 49.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 546.59 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 114.28 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.99 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 289.13 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is down 1,939.23 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,480.10 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.54 points, or 0.9%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.