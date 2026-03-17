How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/17/2026

Oil prices resumed their rise because of the war with Iran, but U.S. stocks held steadier this time around. The…

Oil prices resumed their rise because of the war with Iran, but U.S. stocks held steadier this time around.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday and added to its gain from the day before, which was its best since the war began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

It’s a break from the usual playbook since the start of the war, where stock prices have tended to go in the opposite direction of oil prices. Airline stocks rose after Delta and American raised their revenue forecasts.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.71 points, or 0.2%, to 6,716.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.85 points, or 0.1%, to 46,993.26.

The Nasdaq composite rose 105.35 points, or 0.5%, to 22,479.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.70 points, or 0.7% to 2,519.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 83.90 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 434.79 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 374.17 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.94 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 129.41 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 1,070.03 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 762.46 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.09 points, or 1.5%.

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