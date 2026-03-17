Harte-Hanks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $811,000, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $159.6 million.

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