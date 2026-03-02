Harrow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $272.3 million.

