Guardian Pharmacy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $397.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.2 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion.

