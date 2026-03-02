Grupo Supervielle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported a loss of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $213.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $878.4 million.

