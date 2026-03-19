GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $37.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $161.7 million.

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