Groupon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.3 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $83.5 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $498.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.