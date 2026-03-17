Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats was down 2 cents at $3.58 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 8.25 cents at $11.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.5 cent at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.55 cent at $3.56 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.94 a pound.

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