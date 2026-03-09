Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 8.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 8.25 cents at $4.39 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 25.25 cents at $6.10 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 19 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 15.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 2.05 cents at $2.30 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 3.7 cents at $3.51 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.52 cent at $.95 a pound.

