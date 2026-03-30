Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 7.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 7.5 cents at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $6.08 a bushel. May. oats rose by 7.25 cents at $3.50 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 6.25 cents at $11.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.08 cents at $2.40 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.7 cents at $3.64 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.38 cent at $.90 a pound.

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