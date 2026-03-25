Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 1.25 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 1 cents at $5.89 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 1.5 cents at $11.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.36 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.2 cent at $3.60 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.3 cent at $.91 a pound.

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