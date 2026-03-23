Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.75 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 7.25 cents at $5.89 a bushel. May. oats was down 16 cents at $3.38 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 4.5 cents at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.85 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.2 cent at $3.58 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.7 cent at $.91 a pound.

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