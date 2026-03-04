Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.75 cents…

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 3.53 cents at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 6.07 cents at $3.64 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 1.28 cents at $.97 a pound.

