Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 6.5 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 19.75 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.19 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 15.25 cents at $11.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 4.65 cents at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 6 cents at $3.58 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.08 cent at $.96 a pound.

