Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 6.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $6.08 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 5 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 14.5 cents at $11.85 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 3.45 cents at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 5.1 cents at $3.55 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.02 cent at $.96 a pound.

