Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 7.75 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 5 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 5.5 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.5 cent at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.57 cent at $3.63 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 1.2 cents at $.96 a pound.

