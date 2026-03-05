Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.67 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 5 cents at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.27 cent at $2.38 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $3.63 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.97 a pound.

