Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 6.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 6.75 cents at $4.70 a bushel. May. wheat gained 2 cents at $6.10 a bushel. May. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.68 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 3.5 cents at $11.69 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 1.55 cents at $2.33 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 1.37 cents at $3.56 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 1.48 cents at $.92 a pound.

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