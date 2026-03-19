Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat was up 4 cents at $6.08 a bushel. May. oats gained 4.5 cents at $3.68 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 3.25 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 1.68 cents at $3.57 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.94 a pound.

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