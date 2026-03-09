Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 23.75 cents at $6.35 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 10.5 cents at $11.96 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 6.5 cents at $2.28 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 8.55 cents at $3.47 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.28 cent at $.95 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.