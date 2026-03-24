Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 2.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.92 a bushel. May. oats was down 11 cents at $3.34 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 10.25 cents at $11.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.15 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.03 cents at $3.60 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.25 cent at $.91 a pound.

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