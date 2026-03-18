Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.90 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.55 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.56 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.72 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 1.8 cents at $3.58 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.94 a pound.

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