Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 4.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.88 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 24.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 15.25 cents at $12.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.17 cent at $2.30 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.25 cents at $3.47 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $.95 a pound.

