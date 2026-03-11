Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4 cents at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 3 cents at $5.85 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 13.75 cents at $3.45 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 2 cents at $12.01 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 1.45 cents at $2.30 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 3.05 cents at $3.49 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.6 cent at $.95 a pound.

