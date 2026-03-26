Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat gained 5.75 cents at $6.05 a bushel. May. oats rose by 5.5 cents at $3.41 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 2 cents at $11.71 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.92 cents at $2.35 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 3.43 cents at $3.55 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.03 cent at $.91 a pound.

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