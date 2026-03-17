Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was off 6.75 cents at $5.91 a bushel. May. oats was down 3 cents at $3.55 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 9.5 cents at $11.56 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.25 cents at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 3.45 cents at $3.59 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.94 a pound.

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