Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 2.5 cents at $4.65 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $6.09 a bushel. May. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.75 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 11.25 cents at $12.14 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.31 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.15 cents at $3.51 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.25 cent at $.94 a pound.

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