Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2.75 cents at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat lost 12.25 cents at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats was down 12.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 5.5 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.55 cents at $3.58 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 1.1 cents at $.91 a pound.

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