Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 10 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 10 cents at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 12.25 cents at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats was down 16.75 cents at $3.59 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 58.75 cents at $11.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 2.3 cents at $2.33 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 5.07 cents at $3.56 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $.94 a pound.

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