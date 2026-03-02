Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.39 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.95 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 8.75 cents at $3.24 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 7.75 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 3.22 cents at $2.29 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 3.78 cents at $3.52 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.22 cent at $.95 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.