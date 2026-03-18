Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 8.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 8.75 cents at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat was up 15.5 cents at $6.05 a bushel. May. oats was up 10.25 cents at $3.65 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 7.5 cents at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.07 cents at $2.36 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.48 cents at $3.59 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.03 cent at $.94 a pound.

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